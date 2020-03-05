Eye tests, affordable glasses solution for worker well-being, productivity





The Clear Vision Workplace Symposium focused on eyeglasses as a high-impact solution for workers well-being and productivity.

Led by VisionSpring, a social enterprise making eyeglasses accessible to more than 6 million persons globally, the symposium presented clear vision as an economic and social impact imperative. Of more than 18,000 workers in the Bangladesh ready-made garment industry who have received eyeglasses through the CVW programme, 62 per cent reported increased ease in threading needles, and 79 per cent said they felt less frustration at work.

US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Derrick Brown, in his opening remarks, said he took pride that, 'USAID joined VisionSpring and RMG sourcing brands to screen workers' vision and distribute affordable reading and prescription eyeglasses to workers and management.' He cited the activity as an example of 'how the private sector can do well by doing good.'

The event's chief guest Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Chair, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Honorary President, Inter-Parliamentary Union (Geneva) has noted VisionSpring's Clear Vision Workplace programme and this stakeholder symposium is an opportunity to extend an invitation to vision correction in workplaces and strategic industries across Bangladesh on Wednesday.















