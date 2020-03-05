Dr Kamal Hossain dissolves Ganofourm  central committee





After dissolving the committee, a two-member convening committee led by Dr Kamal as president and Dr Reza Kibria as general secretary was formed to run the party until its next council. They are the incumbent president and general secretary of the party.

In a statement to different newspapers on Wednesday, Dr Kamal Hossain said he made the decision exercising his authority bestowed upon him by the party councilors at its special council on April 26, 2019.

According to the statement, the central convening committee will carry out the party's all political and organizational responsibilities and works until its next national council is held.

Names of the convening committee's other members will be announced by this month and it will be able to exercise all the rights enshrined in the party charter for the central committee, it said.

All districts, thanas, upazilas, municipalities, unions and ward committees of the party will remain intact.

The conflict among some leaders took a serious turn as two groups expelled each other from the party by issuing press releases without the sign of Dr Kamal.

In the press release, Dr Kamal said their party held its special council on April 26 last year to remove organisational lethargy.

Instead of forming subject committees, he said, some central leaders took his approval to form the central committee. It has created an organisational stalemate without bringing dynamism.

Kamal also said lack of organisational discipline has become visible due to 'irresponsible' attitude of some party leaders.

Under the circumstances, he said, he was forced to dissolve the central committee.

























Amid deepening Ganofourm's President Dr Kamal Hossain on Wednesday dissolved its central committee only after 10 months of its formationAfter dissolving the committee, a two-member convening committee led by Dr Kamal as president and Dr Reza Kibria as general secretary was formed to run the party until its next council. They are the incumbent president and general secretary of the party.In a statement to different newspapers on Wednesday, Dr Kamal Hossain said he made the decision exercising his authority bestowed upon him by the party councilors at its special council on April 26, 2019.According to the statement, the central convening committee will carry out the party's all political and organizational responsibilities and works until its next national council is held.Names of the convening committee's other members will be announced by this month and it will be able to exercise all the rights enshrined in the party charter for the central committee, it said.All districts, thanas, upazilas, municipalities, unions and ward committees of the party will remain intact.The conflict among some leaders took a serious turn as two groups expelled each other from the party by issuing press releases without the sign of Dr Kamal.In the press release, Dr Kamal said their party held its special council on April 26 last year to remove organisational lethargy.Instead of forming subject committees, he said, some central leaders took his approval to form the central committee. It has created an organisational stalemate without bringing dynamism.Kamal also said lack of organisational discipline has become visible due to 'irresponsible' attitude of some party leaders.Under the circumstances, he said, he was forced to dissolve the central committee.