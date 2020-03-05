Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:42 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Dr Kamal Hossain dissolves Ganofourm  central committee

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

Amid deepening Ganofourm's President Dr Kamal Hossain on Wednesday dissolved its central committee only after 10 months of its formation
After dissolving the committee, a two-member convening committee led by Dr Kamal as president and Dr Reza Kibria as general secretary was formed to run the party until its next council. They are the incumbent president and general secretary of the party.
In a statement to different newspapers on Wednesday, Dr Kamal Hossain said he made the decision exercising his authority bestowed upon him by the party councilors at its special council on April 26, 2019.
According to the statement, the central convening committee will carry out the party's all political and organizational responsibilities and works until its next national council is held.
Names of the convening committee's other members will be announced by this month and it will be able to exercise all the rights enshrined in the party charter for the central committee, it said.
All districts, thanas, upazilas, municipalities, unions and ward committees of the party will remain intact.
The conflict among some leaders took a serious turn as two groups expelled each other from the party by issuing press releases without the sign of Dr Kamal.
In the press release, Dr Kamal said their party held its special council on April 26 last year to remove organisational lethargy.
Instead of forming subject committees, he said, some central leaders took his approval to form the central committee. It has created an organisational stalemate without bringing dynamism.
Kamal also said lack of organisational discipline has become visible due to 'irresponsible' attitude of some party leaders.
Under the circumstances, he said, he was forced to dissolve the central committee.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three injured as CU shuttle train collides with goods train
Eye tests, affordable glasses solution for worker well-being, productivity
Dr Kamal Hossain dissolves Ganofourm  central committee
CITF kicks off today
Biman employee held with gold remanded
PM for research to boost SME sector
Schoolteacher, daughter among six killed in road accidents
Coronavirus screening in BD not adequate: Chinese envoy


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Freight handlers urge govt not to employ foreign workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft