Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:42 AM
CITF kicks off today

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 3: The 28th Chattogram International Trade Fair (CITF)-2020 organised by the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) will begin today (Thursday) with a view to creating opportunities for expansion of businesses of small and medium entrepreneurs.
The month-long mega event, second largest International Trade Fair in the country after Dhaka, will be held at Railway Polo-ground in the city like previous years.


