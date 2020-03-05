CITF kicks off today

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 3: The 28th Chattogram International Trade Fair (CITF)-2020 organised by the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) will begin today (Thursday) with a view to creating opportunities for expansion of businesses of small and medium entrepreneurs.

The month-long mega event, second largest International Trade Fair in the country after Dhaka, will be held at Railway Polo-ground in the city like previous years.

























