Biman employee held with gold remanded

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday placed a Biman Bangladesh Airlines employee on a two-day remand for allegedly possessing 1.624 kg gold worth about Tk 82 lakh.

Metropolitan Magistrate passed the order as the airport police produced the employee before the court with a ten- day remand plea.

On Tuesday morning, a preventive team of Dhaka Customs House arrested Abu Saleh Musa, a cleaner of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, with 14 gold bars weighing around 1.624 kg from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Acting on a tip- off, a preventive team of Dhaka Customs House challenged Abu Saleh at hanger gate at the airport around 5:00 am. They recovered 14 gold bars concealed in his body and under the shoes and detained him.









