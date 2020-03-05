Schoolteacher, daughter among six killed in road accidents





In Dhaka, a motorcyclist was killed when a dump truck hit his bike in front of Rajmahal Hotel in the city's Jatrabari area in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Hamim Bhuiyan, 35, son of Abdul Wahab of Demra. The accident took place around 8am when the truck crashed into Hamim's motorcycle while going to his workplace in the city's Uttara area, leaving him injured.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, Officer-in-Charge of the DMCH Police Camp.

In Noakhali, a female schoolteacher and her daughter were killed and three other people injured in a road accident on Begumganj-Sonaimuri road in Begumganj Upazila in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Poly Majumdar, 26, a teacher of Mir Alipur Govt Primary School and her two-year-old daughter Nidhi.

The accident took place at Salim Miar Dokan around 9am when a covered van hit an auto-rickshaw carrying five people, including Poly and her two daughters, leaving Poly and Nidhi dead on the spot and three other passengers injured, said Harun-Or-Rashid, Officer-in-Charge of Begumganj Police Station.

In Brahmanbaria, Syed Hossain, 58, a constable and son of Mir Ahmed of Rangunia Upazila in Chattogram district, was killed when a truck ran him over on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at Khariala in Ashuganj Upazila in the early hours.

A team of three policemen of Ashuganj Police Station, including Syed, was on patrol in Ashuganj Toll Plaza area. In the dead of night, a goods-laden truck hit Syed while crossing the road on foot, leaving him dead on the spot.

The body was sent to a local hospital morgue for autopsy.

In Khulna, Moslem, 22, son of Islam, was killed and five other people were injured when a bus hit a human-hauler at Gutudia in Dumuria Upazila around 7:30am, said Mahmud, Officer-in-Charge of Dumuria Police Station.

In Gopalganj, A member of Bangladesh Army was killed in a head-on collision between a covered van and a motorcycle on Tuesday, from which his wife and her friend escaped with serious injuries.

The deceased was identified as Achintaya Kumar Biswas, 35, while the injured are his wife Bashona Biswas, 30, and wife's friend Juthi, 29. The three of them were on the motorcycle.

Mukul Hossain, SI of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, informed that the accident occurred at Tetulia of Ulpur Union under Gopalganj Sadar Upazila on Gopalganj-Tekerhat road around 4 in the afternoon. The mishap occurred when Lance Corporal of Bangladesh Army Achintaya Kumar Biswas was going to village Aruakandi under Rajoir Upazila of Madaripur district along with his wife and wife's friend.





























