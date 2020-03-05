Coronavirus screening in BD not adequate: Chinese envoy





Bangladesh is now at risk of coronavirus as most of the neighbouring countries are reported to have coronavirus infections, he said.

When 95 percent cases of coronavirus are being detected outside China the Bangladesh government is only screening passengers coming from China at the airports.

The envoy said this while briefing reporters at a programme at Keraniganj.

He was being briefed on the current operations at Padma Bridge and Padma Rail link projects being implemented by a subsidiary company of China Railway Group Limited.

Li Jiming also criticized the screening process and termed it 'unscientific'. He also urged Bangladesh authorities to screen everyone entering the country and discouraged the government against holding large gatherings. Until now no Chinese national in Bangladesh has been infected with coronavirus, he added. Currently, Bangladesh needs to pay more attention to strengthening the precaution for personnel exchange with other epidemic-stricken countries.

"We firmly believe that the COVID-19 epidemic will not have a decisively negative impact on China and the global economy," the ambassador said.





















