Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:41 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Coronavirus screening in BD not adequate: Chinese envoy

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Wednesday said coronavirus screening in Bangladesh is not adequate.
Bangladesh is now at risk of coronavirus as most of the neighbouring countries are reported to have coronavirus infections, he said.
When 95 percent cases of coronavirus are being detected outside China the Bangladesh government is only screening passengers coming from China at the airports.
The envoy said this while briefing reporters at a programme at Keraniganj.
He was being briefed on the current operations at Padma Bridge and Padma Rail link projects being implemented by a subsidiary company of China Railway Group Limited.
Li Jiming also criticized the screening process and termed it 'unscientific'. He also urged Bangladesh authorities to screen everyone entering the country and discouraged the government against holding large gatherings. Until now no Chinese national in Bangladesh has been infected with coronavirus, he added. Currently, Bangladesh needs to pay more attention to strengthening the precaution for personnel exchange with other epidemic-stricken countries.
"We firmly believe that the COVID-19 epidemic will not have a decisively negative impact on China and the global economy," the ambassador said.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three injured as CU shuttle train collides with goods train
Eye tests, affordable glasses solution for worker well-being, productivity
Dr Kamal Hossain dissolves Ganofourm  central committee
CITF kicks off today
Biman employee held with gold remanded
PM for research to boost SME sector
Schoolteacher, daughter among six killed in road accidents
Coronavirus screening in BD not adequate: Chinese envoy


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Freight handlers urge govt not to employ foreign workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft