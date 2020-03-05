

Cast announced for Bangabandhu biopic









The storyline of 'Bangabandhu' will shed light on different historical events, spanning from the emergence of Bangladesh in 1971 to the assassination of Bangabandhu along with family members in 1975.

Popular actor Arifin Shuvo is selected to play the role of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while actress Nusraat Faria is selected to play the role of Sheikh Hasina.

According to the list, these actors are selected for the following roles- Nusrat Imrose Tisha (Sheikh Fazilatunnesa), Jannatul Sumaiya (young Sheikh Hasina), Shahidul Alam Sachchu (A K Fazlul Huq), Raisul Islam Asad (Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani), Fazlur Rahman Babu (Khandaker Mushtaque Ahmed), Ferdous (Tajuddin Ahmad), Gazi Rakayet (Abdul Hamid), Tushar Khan (Manik Mia), Shatabdi Wadud (a Pakistani Army officer), Abul Kalam Azad (a jail guard), Misha Sawdagor (Ayub Khan), Siam Ahmed (Shawkat Mia) and Naziba Basher (Sultana Kamal Khuki), among others. Prominent actor Khairul Alam Shobuj is set to play the role of Sheikh Lutfar Rahman, father of Bangabandhu. Dilara Zaman will play the role of Sayera Khatun, mother of Bangabandhu. Popular actor cum director Tauquir Ahmed will play the role of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy.

