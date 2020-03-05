Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:41 AM
latest
Home Art & Culture

Cast announced for Bangabandhu biopic

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Culture Desk

Cast announced for Bangabandhu biopic

Cast announced for Bangabandhu biopic

Marking the birth centenary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a biopic titled 'Bangabandhu' will be made soon. The list of 50 actors, who are primarily selected for playing different roles in the biopic, has been recently published by Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).




The storyline of 'Bangabandhu' will shed light on different historical events, spanning from the emergence of Bangladesh in 1971 to the assassination of Bangabandhu along with family members in 1975.
Popular actor Arifin Shuvo is selected to play the role of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while actress Nusraat Faria is selected to play the role of Sheikh Hasina.
According to the list, these actors are selected for the following roles- Nusrat Imrose Tisha (Sheikh Fazilatunnesa), Jannatul Sumaiya (young Sheikh Hasina), Shahidul Alam Sachchu (A K Fazlul Huq), Raisul Islam Asad (Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani), Fazlur Rahman Babu (Khandaker Mushtaque Ahmed), Ferdous (Tajuddin Ahmad), Gazi Rakayet (Abdul Hamid), Tushar Khan (Manik Mia), Shatabdi Wadud (a Pakistani Army officer), Abul Kalam Azad (a jail guard), Misha Sawdagor (Ayub Khan), Siam Ahmed (Shawkat Mia) and Naziba Basher (Sultana Kamal Khuki), among others. Prominent actor Khairul Alam Shobuj is set to play the role of Sheikh Lutfar Rahman, father of Bangabandhu. Dilara Zaman will play the role of Sayera Khatun, mother of Bangabandhu. Popular actor cum director Tauquir Ahmed will play the role of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy.
The biopic, to be directed by noted Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal, is a joint venture of Bangladesh-India. A budget worth of Taka 35 crore has been ascertained for the making of the biopic. The shooting of the biopic will begin on March 18.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cast announced for Bangabandhu biopic
Taylor Swift ranks as best-selling global artist in 2019
Spitting Image to return on BritBox
Showbiz bears brunt of Coronavirus outbreak
Nasir Ali Mamun’s solo photography exhibition to commence tomorrow
Natyadhara stages ‘Poster’
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
Rohit Shetty: I’ve never shown police brutality in my films


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Freight handlers urge govt not to employ foreign workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft