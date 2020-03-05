Nasir Ali Mamunâ€™s solo photography exhibition to commence tomorrow

Video
Thursday, 5 March, 2020
Joy Bangabandhu

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Culture Desk

A solo photography exhibition titled 'Joy Bangabandhu' by Nasir Ali Mamun is going to be held at La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD). The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition will be held on March 6 at AFD. The exhibition will be continued till March 24.
Jean-Marin Schuh, Ambassador of France to Bangladesh will attend the event as the chief guest while eminent artist  Shahabuddin Ahmed will also attend the event as the guest of honour.
 There are around 25 photographs will be on display for the exhibition.
Dedicated to the freedom fighters of Bangladesh, this exhibition is organised on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Just after the Liberation War in 1971, Nasir Ali Mamun's camera defined portraiture in Bangladesh that eventually ushered in portrait photography in the country. Being 'the poet with the camera', Mamun has taken some of the most iconic portraits. His black and white images display a beautiful yet enigmatic and equivocal coalescence of light and shadow.
Mamun took many portraits of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the early 70s and recorded his rare moments from close up. Dedicated to the freedom fighters of Bangladesh, this solo exhibition titled 'Joy Bangabandhu' will showcase previously unpublished and historic photographs of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Nasir Ali Mamun was born on July 1, 1953 in Dhaka. As the pioneer of portrait photography in Bangladesh, Nasir Ali Mamun is best known for his extraordinary and soul-searing portraits of renowned figures from a diverse background, including arts and politics. Working exclusively in black and white, his body of work from 1972 onwards has been described as 'capturing rare moments of rarer human beings in a spirit of discovery, providing a facial history of creative souls.'
A career spanning five decades, Nasir Ali Mamun has had 58 solo photography exhibitions and has fifteen publications to his credit. He is currently working to establish 'PHOTOSEUM', a museum based on photography in Bangladesh.


