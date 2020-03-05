Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:41 AM
latest
Home Young Observer

GPC organizes public speaking competition at IUB

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
YO Desk

GPC organizes public speaking competition at IUB

GPC organizes public speaking competition at IUB

Green Planet Club (GPC) of the School of Environmental Science and Management (SESM) at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) invites young enthusiasts from Schools to a 'Youth for Water - Public Speaking Competition' to celebrate the World Water Day 2020.
Youth for Water Programme Overview:
In the first round, each participant will deliver a 5-minute speech (organized) focusing on the theme - "Water and Climate" followed by a Question/Answer session. In the second round, shortlisted participants will deliver an 'impromptu' speech for three minutes followed by a Q/A session.
All participants must have a title to his/her speech, which he/she shall submit before the competition begins
There are two categories in this event: Bangla Speech and English Speech.
To Be Noted:
1. The competition shall be judged by experts from diverse academic and research fields, not specifically public speaking.
2. All must remember that ideas and arguments are important. But there is something that matters even more: selling them.
Green Planet Club, IUB has organized a competition titled "The Young Environmentalist 2015", where more than a hundred enthusiastic students from all schools of IUB participated. The objective of the event was to raise awareness about current domestic environmental issues such as fossil fuel depletion, deforestation and river pollution. Green Planet Club, IUB has been co-organizers of National Earth Olympiad 2016 arranged by Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative.
The members of this club participated in the citywide clean-up program arranged by 'Poriborton Chai'. Green Planet Club, IUB has been continually providing volunteers in a social service organization named Hands Together BD. The members of Green Planet Club, IUB has helped extensively in collecting funds for the people of Thanchi, Bandarban during the hunger crisis in 2016. Apart from these, the members of the club have helped to arrange events of SESM like recycled products fair, freshers' day, and many seminars.
 Eligibilities:
*The participant must be aged between 13 to 17 years.
*From each school, there can be more than one participant, with permission from the head of the institution.
*Participants shall bring a copy of their school ID card on the competition day.
Eligible Regions: Bangladesh




 Application Process:
Complete the online application by paying Tk.300 (through bKash or Nagad) on or before Tuesday, 10th March 2020).
Application Deadline: March 10, 2020.
https://www.youthop.com/bd/competitions/public-speaking-competition



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GPC organizes public speaking competition at IUB
SEU students participates in 13th SAUFEST
Upcyling and Creative Reuse
Inauguration ceremony of "Governance Challenge 2020" at North South University
‘EshoSikhi Learning App’ launches best brainiac competition
HGPC announces photography, art and film carnival
Social Impact of Mobile Phone
“Unleash Your True Potential 3.0” held at DU


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Freight handlers urge govt not to employ foreign workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft