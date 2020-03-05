

GPC organizes public speaking competition at IUB

Youth for Water Programme Overview:

In the first round, each participant will deliver a 5-minute speech (organized) focusing on the theme - "Water and Climate" followed by a Question/Answer session. In the second round, shortlisted participants will deliver an 'impromptu' speech for three minutes followed by a Q/A session.

All participants must have a title to his/her speech, which he/she shall submit before the competition begins

There are two categories in this event: Bangla Speech and English Speech.

To Be Noted:

1. The competition shall be judged by experts from diverse academic and research fields, not specifically public speaking.

2. All must remember that ideas and arguments are important. But there is something that matters even more: selling them.

Green Planet Club, IUB has organized a competition titled "The Young Environmentalist 2015", where more than a hundred enthusiastic students from all schools of IUB participated. The objective of the event was to raise awareness about current domestic environmental issues such as fossil fuel depletion, deforestation and river pollution. Green Planet Club, IUB has been co-organizers of National Earth Olympiad 2016 arranged by Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative.

The members of this club participated in the citywide clean-up program arranged by 'Poriborton Chai'. Green Planet Club, IUB has been continually providing volunteers in a social service organization named Hands Together BD. The members of Green Planet Club, IUB has helped extensively in collecting funds for the people of Thanchi, Bandarban during the hunger crisis in 2016. Apart from these, the members of the club have helped to arrange events of SESM like recycled products fair, freshers' day, and many seminars.

Eligibilities:

*The participant must be aged between 13 to 17 years.

*From each school, there can be more than one participant, with permission from the head of the institution.

*Participants shall bring a copy of their school ID card on the competition day.

Eligible Regions: Bangladesh









Application Process:

Complete the online application by paying Tk.300 (through bKash or Nagad) on or before Tuesday, 10th March 2020).

Application Deadline: March 10, 2020.

