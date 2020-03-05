Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 5 March, 2020, 4:41 AM
latest
Home Young Observer

SEU students participates in 13th SAUFEST

Published : Thursday, 5 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
YO Desk

SEU students participates in 13th SAUFEST

SEU students participates in 13th SAUFEST

A team of 4 students from Southeast University (SEU) participated at the 13th South-Asian Universities Youth Festival (13th SAUFEST) held from 24 to 28 February 2020 at Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, India. Association of Indian Universities (AIU) organized the Festival. The concept of organizing SAUFEST is to make active collaboration and mutual assistance among the South-Asian countries in educational, social, cultural and economic field. The key objective of the fest is 'Connect, Compete, and Celebrate' and is to strengthen the unity and harmony among the participating countries.
 The activities held during the fest include- poster making, light vocal, mime, folk orchestra, folk dance, elocution, debate, clay modeling, classical dance, and seminars. During the fest, SEU student Md Shakawat Hossain and Bidhan Chandra Dey performed folk dance & clay modeling, and Yeasin Arafat Omi sung a song. Md Mejbaur Rahamn Miju participated in debate and elocution competition. About 700 student delegates participated in the festival from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Mauritius, Nepal, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Southeast University Team received certificate, gold medal and memento for being part of 13th SAUFEST.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GPC organizes public speaking competition at IUB
SEU students participates in 13th SAUFEST
Upcyling and Creative Reuse
Inauguration ceremony of "Governance Challenge 2020" at North South University
‘EshoSikhi Learning App’ launches best brainiac competition
HGPC announces photography, art and film carnival
Social Impact of Mobile Phone
“Unleash Your True Potential 3.0” held at DU


Latest News
Global growth to dip below last year's rate: IMF chief
Bloomberg suspends campaign, endorses Biden
Bangladesh eyes more investment, trade with image boost: FM
BNP demands deferment of CCC polls
BGB can't avert responsibility in Khagrachhari deaths:NHRC
3 committees in each district formed to check coronavirus: Minister
Judge's transfer an ominous sign for judiciary, rule of law: TIB
College student found hanging
Housewife 'kills self' jumping into flame
New gas field discovered in Cumilla
Most Read News
Kuwait restricts entry from Bangladesh, 9 other nations
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Suddhananda Mahathero passes away
Ship-breaking industry: Emerging sector of economy
Why transfer of Pirojpur district judge unlawful, asks HC
Top Berlin film fest prize for Iranian director
India to lift onion export ban on March 15
Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match
Gonoforum dissolves central committee amid brawl
Freight handlers urge govt not to employ foreign workers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft