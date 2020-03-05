

SEU students participates in 13th SAUFEST

A team of 4 students from Southeast University (SEU) participated at the 13th South-Asian Universities Youth Festival (13th SAUFEST) held from 24 to 28 February 2020 at Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, India. Association of Indian Universities (AIU) organized the Festival. The concept of organizing SAUFEST is to make active collaboration and mutual assistance among the South-Asian countries in educational, social, cultural and economic field. The key objective of the fest is 'Connect, Compete, and Celebrate' and is to strengthen the unity and harmony among the participating countries.The activities held during the fest include- poster making, light vocal, mime, folk orchestra, folk dance, elocution, debate, clay modeling, classical dance, and seminars. During the fest, SEU student Md Shakawat Hossain and Bidhan Chandra Dey performed folk dance & clay modeling, and Yeasin Arafat Omi sung a song. Md Mejbaur Rahamn Miju participated in debate and elocution competition. About 700 student delegates participated in the festival from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Mauritius, Nepal, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Southeast University Team received certificate, gold medal and memento for being part of 13th SAUFEST.