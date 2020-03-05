

Upcyling and Creative Reuse

Thus, to make things better, researchers and environment enthusiasts have come up with the concept of 'Upcycling' or creative reuse. By definition, it is the reverse of 'downcycling' which is the other face of recycling. Downcycling includes transforming used materials and products into fresh materials of inferior quality. On the flipside, upcycling is producing potentially useful materials by making use of existing ones, majorly reusable wastes. According to website notes, "When you upcycle an item, you aren't breaking down the materials. You may be refashioning it - like cutting a T-shirt into strips of yarn - but it's still made of the same materials as when you started. Also, the upcycled item is typically better or the same quality as the original". The thin line of difference between upcycling and recycling is that recycling is a practice that takes an item and aims it for reuse and returns it back to the cycle of daily contribution to society rather than discarding it to trash. Upcycling is reusing a material without degrading the quality and structure of the material for its next use. For example, remaking an old plastic bottle to a new bottle is recycling; making a jar or a pen holder from the plastic bottle is upcyling. Interesting, yeah!

The best part about upcycling is that is opens mind to new innovations. One may simply look around in the house or place of work and gather the things that they don't need. And then, based on their need and other available resources they can come up with ideas of remaking it into something else which they can use at home, at work or even give to someone as a present. This reduces the amount of waste radically and ultimately stays in use for a much longer period of time. The point where it is better than recycling is that the quality of the product is not being compromised with and the process is far simpler in case of upcyling. Even basic handwork can do the job and doesn't require hi-tech machines and whole big processes to turn the reusable merchandise into something new. What's more, the process of upcyling can be repeated again and again. You can change a thing as many times as you want. You change a plastic bottle to a pen stand, then you change it to a plant pot, and then again change it to a utensil holder, and so it goes on. Similarly, you change take an old trouser and redesign it into a new one as many times as you want till the fabric is absolutely unusable and has to be trashed. In short, upcycling represents a truly cyclic and balanced process that all industries and companies should be aiming towards. Currently, just having the goal would be an important enough step. All of our items could be significantly changed if the commencement of their design started with the vision of not having them end up in a landfill.

Some of the common ideas of upcycling are well-organized utensil holders, wall art objects and other artefacts, shutter notice board, vintage cabinets, bicycle planters (they look amazing and chic with trendy cycles), oil drum wash bins, oil barrel table and other furniture, towel and cloth hanger - the list is infinite because there is no limit to imagination and creativity.

The thing that upcyling requires the most is the interest and the desire to make an effort that will enable a person to make use of things in a creative manner rather throwing in the trash. I am not saying that recycling is any less helpful; in fact, recycling is largely responsible for bringing down the amount of polluting garbage. But, for a more sustainable, cost effective and eco-friendly way out, upcyling is the new and inspired solution. So let us all take the initiative of picking up at least one item that we do not need for a start and during the next weekend or day off spend some time turning it into a new beautiful piece with a new use. Let the change begin.

Fahmida Mehreen is a young aspiring writer

























We have uncountable things around us at home and workplace. Some we use and some we don't. Most of the times the things we don't use either find its way to the trashcans or we find someone who may need it through various sources and give it away. Basically, its existence with us comes to an end. Now, when we are throwing it away, needless to say it is increasing the volume of garbage rapidly that is polluting the environment severely. Toxic items like plastics and metals are damaging the atmosphere unbelievably. And, if this continues we all should be afraid that our mother earth is at the face of grave danger, one thing causing the damage being the things we simply do not need.Thus, to make things better, researchers and environment enthusiasts have come up with the concept of 'Upcycling' or creative reuse. By definition, it is the reverse of 'downcycling' which is the other face of recycling. Downcycling includes transforming used materials and products into fresh materials of inferior quality. On the flipside, upcycling is producing potentially useful materials by making use of existing ones, majorly reusable wastes. According to website notes, "When you upcycle an item, you aren't breaking down the materials. You may be refashioning it - like cutting a T-shirt into strips of yarn - but it's still made of the same materials as when you started. Also, the upcycled item is typically better or the same quality as the original". The thin line of difference between upcycling and recycling is that recycling is a practice that takes an item and aims it for reuse and returns it back to the cycle of daily contribution to society rather than discarding it to trash. Upcycling is reusing a material without degrading the quality and structure of the material for its next use. For example, remaking an old plastic bottle to a new bottle is recycling; making a jar or a pen holder from the plastic bottle is upcyling. Interesting, yeah!The best part about upcycling is that is opens mind to new innovations. One may simply look around in the house or place of work and gather the things that they don't need. And then, based on their need and other available resources they can come up with ideas of remaking it into something else which they can use at home, at work or even give to someone as a present. This reduces the amount of waste radically and ultimately stays in use for a much longer period of time. The point where it is better than recycling is that the quality of the product is not being compromised with and the process is far simpler in case of upcyling. Even basic handwork can do the job and doesn't require hi-tech machines and whole big processes to turn the reusable merchandise into something new. What's more, the process of upcyling can be repeated again and again. You can change a thing as many times as you want. You change a plastic bottle to a pen stand, then you change it to a plant pot, and then again change it to a utensil holder, and so it goes on. Similarly, you change take an old trouser and redesign it into a new one as many times as you want till the fabric is absolutely unusable and has to be trashed. In short, upcycling represents a truly cyclic and balanced process that all industries and companies should be aiming towards. Currently, just having the goal would be an important enough step. All of our items could be significantly changed if the commencement of their design started with the vision of not having them end up in a landfill.Some of the common ideas of upcycling are well-organized utensil holders, wall art objects and other artefacts, shutter notice board, vintage cabinets, bicycle planters (they look amazing and chic with trendy cycles), oil drum wash bins, oil barrel table and other furniture, towel and cloth hanger - the list is infinite because there is no limit to imagination and creativity.The thing that upcyling requires the most is the interest and the desire to make an effort that will enable a person to make use of things in a creative manner rather throwing in the trash. I am not saying that recycling is any less helpful; in fact, recycling is largely responsible for bringing down the amount of polluting garbage. But, for a more sustainable, cost effective and eco-friendly way out, upcyling is the new and inspired solution. So let us all take the initiative of picking up at least one item that we do not need for a start and during the next weekend or day off spend some time turning it into a new beautiful piece with a new use. Let the change begin.Fahmida Mehreen is a young aspiring writer