Pak court okays women’s march

LAHORE, Mar 4: A Pakistani court on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to the country's largest women's rights event but told organizers to ensure participants adhere to "decency and moral values".

The country-wide event, known as Aurat March, using the Urdu word for women, has been attended by tens of thousands over the last two years to mark International Women's Day on March 8.

A court in Lahore was petitioned last month to place restrictions on the organizers and participants of the march, whom the complainant said had an agenda to "spread anarchy, vulgarity, blasphemy and hatred" against Islam. The court told organizers to consult local officials to finalize arrangements for the event, which campaigns for reclaiming space for women as well as the LGBT community.

Global watchdogs have expressed concern in recent years over what they see as a growing clampdown on rights campaigns in Pakistan. -REUTERS