India records 6 coronavirus cases as US reports 3 more deaths



AFP Photo





India has banned travellers from 4 nations while PM Narendra Modi held a review meeting of the coronavirus situation in India and said there is no need to panic.



As fears of coronavirus spread in India with new cases being detected, two Noida schools were shut as some of the students attended a party organised by the Delhi resident who returned from Italy. The two schools are now being cleansed by the Health Department.



The Uttar Pradesh government said that two Agra residents, who had come in contact with the Delhi man, were also found to be having symptoms of coronavirus.



Mainland China had 119 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and the total number of cases in China has now reached 80,270.



The number of deaths rose by 38 to bring the total mainland China death toll to 2,981 by March 3.











Coronavirus is now rapidly spreading across other nations, including South Korea, Italy, Iran and the US.



India Today/AL

