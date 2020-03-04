Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:29 PM
latest Woman crushed by train in city's Karwan Bazar      
Home International

India records 6 coronavirus cases as US reports 3 more deaths

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 10:03 AM  Count : 83
Observer Online Desk

AFP Photo

AFP Photo


Six people in India have tested positive for coronavirus so far. An Italian couple in Rajasthan, a Bengaluru techie and another in Delhi who had travelled to Italy are among the 6 cases of confirmed coronavirus in India.

India has banned travellers from 4 nations while PM Narendra Modi held a review meeting of the coronavirus situation in India and said there is no need to panic.

As fears of coronavirus spread in India with new cases being detected, two Noida schools were shut as some of the students attended a party organised by the Delhi resident who returned from Italy. The two schools are now being cleansed by the Health Department.

The Uttar Pradesh government said that two Agra residents, who had come in contact with the Delhi man, were also found to be having symptoms of coronavirus.

Mainland China had 119 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and the total number of cases in China has now reached 80,270.

The number of deaths rose by 38 to bring the total mainland China death toll to 2,981 by March 3.





Coronavirus is now rapidly spreading across other nations, including South Korea, Italy, Iran and the US.

India Today/AL

Related Topics

India   US   coronavirus  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
21 dead as torrential rain hits Brazil
Fed cuts rates to soothe virus economy worries
India records 6 coronavirus cases as US reports 3 more deaths
Tornadoes kills 25 in US
UN Libya envoy resigns citing stress
Deadly tornadoes kill 9 in Nashville, Tennessee
UN Rights chief goes to Indian Supreme Court against CAA


Latest News
JS Whip Al Mahmood's motorcade meets accident; 6 hurt
Dhaka’s air worst in world
Dhaka, Beijing to reach new climax in economic, trade cooperation
Cop crushed under truck while patrolling
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
CU shuttle train-wagon collision hurts 3
PM opens 9-day SME Fair
Singapore returnee tests negative for coronavirus
School teacher, daughter killed in road mishap
Most Read News
BNP raises question about Modi’s visit
BGB man among 4 killed in Khagrachhari clash
Ex-MP Awal, his wife sent to jail
'Shibir activist' killed in ‘gunfight’
To protect or not to protect the wildlife
55 lakh new voters added to the voter list
Border killings don’t go with friendship, says Momen
First case of coronavirus reported in KSA
Now Ishraq files case seeking fresh polls
All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft