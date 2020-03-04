Video
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:29 PM
Jashore AL leader hacked dead

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 9:57 AM  Count : 90
Observer Online Report

An Awami League leader was hacked to death at Keralkhali village in Sharsha upazila of Jashore on Tuesday.

Victim Anisur Rahman, 40, was the president candidate of Nizampur union ward no 4.

Quoting locals, police said one Nasir Uddin attacked Anisur at a tea stall in Mollapara area around 6:30 pm and stabbed him indiscriminately with an axe, leaving the politico injured, said Sharsha Police Station OC Ataur Rahman.

Anisur was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.

Police suspect Anisur might have been killed over previous enmity.






TF/LY

