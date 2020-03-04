

BCB to hold talks with PCB over coronavirus situation

Bangladesh Cricket Board will be holding talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board and will study the situation before deciding on the last phase of their three-part tour of the country.

The talks are in relation to suspected cases of coronavirus after schools in Sindh were directed to remain closed till March 13 during the isolation period.





"We will talk with PCB in this regard and if we see that there is any threat then certainly we will not send our team to Pakistan. But at the moment it is too early to make a decision in this regard as we still have time on our hands."



The last phase of the tour is set to be held in April with a one-off ODI on 3rd, followed by the second Test from April 5 - with both matches to be played in Karachi.











Pakistan have so far confirmed five cases of coronavirus, including two in Karachi.



Cricbuzz/AL "For us players' safety comes as the first priority and we are not going to compromise with it at any cost," BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunus told media on Tuesday (March 3)."We will talk with PCB in this regard and if we see that there is any threat then certainly we will not send our team to Pakistan. But at the moment it is too early to make a decision in this regard as we still have time on our hands."The last phase of the tour is set to be held in April with a one-off ODI on 3rd, followed by the second Test from April 5 - with both matches to be played in Karachi.Pakistan have so far confirmed five cases of coronavirus, including two in Karachi.Cricbuzz/AL