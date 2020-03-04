

National hackathon organized by Bangladesh-India jointly

Mr.Md. Tazul Islam MP, Hon'ble Minister, Local Government Division, Bangladesh was present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He said that we could make Bangladesh a better country. With the proper use of our country's innovation and capacities in different countries of the world for the economic development of the country, it is possible to move the country further.









Mr.Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, Hon'ble State Minister, ICT Division of Bangladesh as the Guest of Honor said that local innovation could also be a global solution. So, we need to do a bridging of local solutions and local innovation on how we can take global solutions and global markets. All innovations in the world have come on the basis of mutual understanding and partnership of the three parties: government, academia and industry.

Mr. SujitBaksi, president of Corporate Affairs of Tech Mahindra Limited said that The winning teams will be provided mentoring and training along with research and technology co-ordination at the Makers Lab of the IT institute ofTechM. Finally, he thanked the ICT Division and the "High Commission of India in Bangladesh".

Shri BiswadipDey, Deputy High Commissioner of India. Apart from this, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman NDC, Secretary(Coordination & Reforms), Cabinet Division and Dr. Mosammat Nazmanara Khanum, Secretary of Ministry of Foodwere the special guest on the occasion.

