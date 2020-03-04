ICTESB get together in city

ICT career counseling was organized by the ICT employee society of Bangladesh (ICTESB), in the capital.

Chairman of the Jatiya Party and deputy leader of opposition Golam Mohammad Quader MP was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

GM Quader MP further said, "If I can develop professionalism, then ICT professionals in Bangladesh will be able to become skilled manpower, and I really believe that it can play a big role in moving the country forward."

Speaking on the occasion, President of ICTESB Engineer Elahan Uddin said, "ICTEAB will work towards building a technology-dependent Bangladesh with the help of the government and all the ICT professionals of digital Bangladesh will work towards realizing the benefits of the ICT professionals."



