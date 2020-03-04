Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:28 PM
latest Woman crushed by train in city's Karwan Bazar      
Home Observer TeCH

IEB news Prez Nurul, GS Shiblu

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Shaikh Shahrukh

IEB news Prez Nurul, GS Shiblu

IEB news Prez Nurul, GS Shiblu

Institute of Engineers Bangladesh (IEB) gets executive committee as Mohammad Nurul Huda and Shahadat Hossain Shiblu were elected president and general secretary respectively in biennial election.
Other office bearers are: Vice Presidents Mohammad Hossain, Khandaker Manzoor Morshed, Muhammad Nuruzzaman and SM Manjurul Haque. Assistant General Secretaries are Ronak Ahsan, Sheikh Tajul Islam Tuhin, Abul Kalam Hazari and Pratik Kumar Ghosh.
Besides, IEB Dhaka Centre President Molla Mohammad Abul Hossain, Vice-Chairmen Habib Ahmad Halim Murad and Muslim Uddin and Genera Secretary Kazi Khairul Bashar have been elected.
This year, 42 candidates contested against 10 executive positions at the IEB headquarters while 180 candidates confronted in battle field for 27-post central council.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National hackathon organized by Bangladesh-India jointly
ICTESB get together in city
IEB news Prez Nurul, GS Shiblu
Big tech sign-up to make smart home
Nokia and Ericsson compete for KDDI’s 5G business
Leveraging TikTok for business growth
Automation a must for market innovation
Walton exporting ‘Made in Bangladesh’


Latest News
Dhaka’s air worst in world
Dhaka, Beijing to reach new climax in economic, trade cooperation
Cop crushed under truck while patrolling
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
CU shuttle train-wagon collision hurts 3
PM opens 9-day SME Fair
Singapore returnee tests negative for coronavirus
School teacher, daughter killed in road mishap
21 dead as torrential rain hits Brazil
Most Read News
BNP raises question about Modi’s visit
BGB man among 4 killed in Khagrachhari clash
Ex-MP Awal, his wife sent to jail
'Shibir activist' killed in ‘gunfight’
To protect or not to protect the wildlife
55 lakh new voters added to the voter list
Border killings don’t go with friendship, says Momen
First case of coronavirus reported in KSA
Now Ishraq files case seeking fresh polls
All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft