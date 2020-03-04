

IEB news Prez Nurul, GS Shiblu

Other office bearers are: Vice Presidents Mohammad Hossain, Khandaker Manzoor Morshed, Muhammad Nuruzzaman and SM Manjurul Haque. Assistant General Secretaries are Ronak Ahsan, Sheikh Tajul Islam Tuhin, Abul Kalam Hazari and Pratik Kumar Ghosh.

Besides, IEB Dhaka Centre President Molla Mohammad Abul Hossain, Vice-Chairmen Habib Ahmad Halim Murad and Muslim Uddin and Genera Secretary Kazi Khairul Bashar have been elected.

This year, 42 candidates contested against 10 executive positions at the IEB headquarters while 180 candidates confronted in battle field for 27-post central council.















