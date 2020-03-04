Nokia and Ericsson compete for KDDIâ€™s 5G business

Video
Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Tech Desk

Nokia and Ericsson issued press releases announcing the completion of 5G core trials with Japanese operator KDDI.
Nokia is all about the standalone 5G core when it comes to KDDI and the trial it just completed involved its AirGile gear. Nokia likes to use the term 'cloud-native' a lot when taking up AirGile, as if the clever combination of 'air' and 'agile' into a neologism wasn't enough. The 5G core is all about cloudy concepts such as agility and scalability, you see, and Nokia reckons it's got all that stuff covered.
"For Nokia, 5G is much more than radio," said John Harrington, Head of Nokia Japan. "It's an end-to-end network transformation. We are pleased to have successfully completed this 5G core SA network trial together with KDDI, as it marks a crucial milestone for KDDI's 5G SA deployment as well as for Japan's 5G. Nokia will continue to contribute to the best of 5G and the cloud to enhance business processes and bring new applications and benefits to more markets and consumers."
Hot on Nokia's heels came Ericsson, which claimed a 5G cloud-native CI/CD software pipeline breakthrough, no less. For those telecoms dunces at the back, that stands for Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery, which is presumably preferable to sporadic or whimsical. "The container-based technology enables automatic deployment of new software and functionalities, while maintaining the high quality and availability of the 5G Core network," we're told.
Based on our extremely limited understanding of these matters, the Nokia announcement feels like the more significant one, especially since the Ericsson one is represented by its digital services rather than networks unit. Since Japan has gone cold on Huawei, much of the business of its operators will be a straight fight between these two vendors. When it comes to KDDI's 5G core, Nokia seems to be ahead right now.




    —Source_telecoms.com




