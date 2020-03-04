CID to file money laundering case against Papiya





A money laundering case will be filed against Papiya. At least one week is needed to collect all the information about Papiays property, the CID sources added.

Papiya earned huge amount of money by blackmailing dozens of influential political persons with intimate videos she had filmed of their sexual encounters, an official said on Tuesday.

A senior Intelligence official told the Daily Observer on Tuesday that they got information about money laundering against Papiya.

CID's organized crime unit was investigating the allegation as per the Money Laundering Act.

"If anyone else is found involved in laundering money with Papiya, he/she will also be brought under

legal process," CID sources said. Papiya, during interrogation, confessed to siphoning off huge amount of money aboard. Detectives got information about her illegal wealth at home and abroad.

She used her gang to amass money illegally through, extortion, drug peddling, grabbing disputed land, arms trade, fake currency rackets and many other crimes.

Papiya is believed to have developed good relations with many Awami League and Jubo League leaders by giving them commission of her ill-gotten gains.

Sources said Papiya used many influential government officials, former MPs, former ministers, businessman and leaders of the Awami League and the Jubo League, including a female lawmaker, for making money.

Papia's husband is a businessman and also owns a bar in Thailand and spent most of his time there. This couple earned huge amount of money in an illegal way and sent it abroad.









Detectives have also got hold of photos and videos of some rich and influential people who were regular customers of her service. Papiya made a huge amount of money by blackmailing these people with the video clips.

A presidential suite at Westin, a five-star hotel, in the capital had been booked in her name for 59 days and paid for before her arrest.

The amount paid was around Tk 81.42 lakh. She used to pay bills amounting to Tk 2.5 lakh at the hotel bar every day.

