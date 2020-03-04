Ishraque files suit demanding cancellation of DSCC poll results





of the February-1 polls.

Judge Utpal Bhattacharya of the election tribunal accepted the suit and did not pass any order, Advocate Taherul Islam Tauhid told the Daily Observer.

The chief election commissioner, commission's secretary, elected Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and five others have been made defendants.

In the petition, Ishraque claimed that the February 1 election was held amid irregularities and corruption. A satisfactory number of voters did not turn up to cast their votes, he added.

Ishraque also alleged that the election commissioner, in collusion with others, declared Taposh the mayor of DSCC.

He also appealed to the tribunal to declare the election for the post of mayor in the DSCC polls 2020 void and order for a fresh election.

The newly-elected mayors and councillors of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) took oath of office on February 27.

A gazette notification was issued by the EC on February 4, naming Awami League candidates Atiqul and Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh as the elected mayors of DNCC and DSCC respectively.

















