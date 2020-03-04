Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:28 PM
latest Woman crushed by train in city's Karwan Bazar      
Home Front Page

Ishraque files suit demanding cancellation of DSCC poll results

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Court Correspondent

Ishraque Hossain, defeated mayoral candidate of BNP in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) election, also filed a civil suit with the election tribunal on Tuesday, demanding cancellation of the results
    of the February-1 polls.
Judge Utpal Bhattacharya of the election tribunal accepted the suit and did not pass any order, Advocate Taherul Islam Tauhid told the Daily Observer.
The chief election commissioner, commission's secretary, elected Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and five others have been made defendants.
In the petition, Ishraque claimed that the February 1 election was held amid irregularities and corruption. A satisfactory number of voters did not turn up to cast their votes, he added.
Ishraque also alleged that the election commissioner, in collusion with others, declared Taposh the mayor of DSCC.
He also appealed to the tribunal to declare the election for the post of mayor in the DSCC polls 2020 void and order for a fresh election.
 The newly-elected mayors and councillors of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) took oath of office on February 27.
A gazette notification was issued by the EC on February 4, naming Awami League candidates Atiqul and Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh as the elected mayors of DNCC and DSCC respectively.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
CID to file money laundering case against Papiya
Ishraque files suit demanding cancellation of DSCC poll results
India defends citizenship law as UN rights chief joins legal challenge
Coca-Cola to invest $200m in BD over five years
Fear grips BNP grassroots
Pirojpur district judge transferred hours after ruling against ex-AL MP
HC questions BB circular on 9pc interest rate on bank loans


Latest News
Dhaka’s air worst in world
Dhaka, Beijing to reach new climax in economic, trade cooperation
Cop crushed under truck while patrolling
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
CU shuttle train-wagon collision hurts 3
PM opens 9-day SME Fair
Singapore returnee tests negative for coronavirus
School teacher, daughter killed in road mishap
21 dead as torrential rain hits Brazil
Most Read News
BNP raises question about Modi’s visit
BGB man among 4 killed in Khagrachhari clash
Ex-MP Awal, his wife sent to jail
'Shibir activist' killed in ‘gunfight’
To protect or not to protect the wildlife
55 lakh new voters added to the voter list
Border killings don’t go with friendship, says Momen
First case of coronavirus reported in KSA
Now Ishraq files case seeking fresh polls
All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft