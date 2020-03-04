Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:28 PM
latest Woman crushed by train in city's Karwan Bazar      
Home Front Page

Coca-Cola to invest $200m in BD over five years

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

The Coca-Cola system plans to invest $200 million in Bangladesh over the next five years.
James Quincey, chairman and CEO of the Coca-Cola Company, announced the additional investment on Tuesday. He also announced the economic empowerment of 100,000 women by 2020.
"We have an enduring belief that our business is only as sustainable as the communities in which we operate, that means for our business to grow sustainably, our communities must grow also," Quincey said.
    In 2015, Coca-Cola launched the first Women Business Centres, a unique model that supports rural Bangladeshi women entrepreneurs by proving skill development and financial assistance support. Each centre provides training, goods and services to hundreds of women throughout their communities.
As of now, 240 centres or sub-centres are operating and empowering over 70,000 women across Bangladesh. By the end of 2020, over 100,000 Bangladeshi women and their families will benefit from the centres, according to Coca-Cola.
The project is currently active in Jamalpur, Khulna and Bagerhat districts.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
CID to file money laundering case against Papiya
Ishraque files suit demanding cancellation of DSCC poll results
India defends citizenship law as UN rights chief joins legal challenge
Coca-Cola to invest $200m in BD over five years
Fear grips BNP grassroots
Pirojpur district judge transferred hours after ruling against ex-AL MP
HC questions BB circular on 9pc interest rate on bank loans


Latest News
Dhaka’s air worst in world
Dhaka, Beijing to reach new climax in economic, trade cooperation
Cop crushed under truck while patrolling
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
CU shuttle train-wagon collision hurts 3
PM opens 9-day SME Fair
Singapore returnee tests negative for coronavirus
School teacher, daughter killed in road mishap
21 dead as torrential rain hits Brazil
Most Read News
BNP raises question about Modi’s visit
BGB man among 4 killed in Khagrachhari clash
Ex-MP Awal, his wife sent to jail
'Shibir activist' killed in ‘gunfight’
To protect or not to protect the wildlife
55 lakh new voters added to the voter list
Border killings don’t go with friendship, says Momen
First case of coronavirus reported in KSA
Now Ishraq files case seeking fresh polls
All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft