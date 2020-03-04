Coca-Cola to invest $200m in BD over five years





James Quincey, chairman and CEO of the Coca-Cola Company, announced the additional investment on Tuesday. He also announced the economic empowerment of 100,000 women by 2020.

"We have an enduring belief that our business is only as sustainable as the communities in which we operate, that means for our business to grow sustainably, our communities must grow also," Quincey said.

In 2015, Coca-Cola launched the first Women Business Centres, a unique model that supports rural Bangladeshi women entrepreneurs by proving skill development and financial assistance support. Each centre provides training, goods and services to hundreds of women throughout their communities.

As of now, 240 centres or sub-centres are operating and empowering over 70,000 women across Bangladesh. By the end of 2020, over 100,000 Bangladeshi women and their families will benefit from the centres, according to Coca-Cola.

The project is currently active in Jamalpur, Khulna and Bagerhat districts.

-bdnews24.com















