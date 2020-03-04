Fear grips BNP grassroots





But, its policymakers haven't yet taken any visible steps to reorganize those committees to strengthen the party.

A section of BNP leaders including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they had been working to reorganize its different level unit committees.

However, this correspondent has found no activities at the grassroots of the party across the country.

As this correspondent enquired about the party activities some of the BNP leaders said most of the BNP leaders don't intend to accept a party position at present apprehending probable torture of law enforcement agencies and false cases.

Despite pressure from Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman, the leaders have failed to find out eligible and courageous party men to put them at the party helm at grassroots level.

When contacted, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told the Daily Observer that they were working to reorganize grassroots level committees amid government repressive measures.

Terming the government an 'autocratic government' Fakhrul said there is no doubt that the present government is an autocratic government.

"Awami League snatched people's democracy and freedom of speech. Most of the leaders and activists are afraid of repression."

He, however, hoped that they would soon be able to reorganize their party's grassroots units.

Meanwhile, a section of the party leaders said at present BNP doesn't want to reorganize the party unit fearing it will stoke feud in the party.

Most of the party activists and leaders intending to get position in committees become active in party programme.

But once the committee is formed deprived leaders lose their interests and stop participating in party programmes.

They presumed that it would stand in the way of strengthening the party.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been behind bars since February 2018. But, still BNP could not wage any strong protests to release her from jail from its grassroots.

In this situation, BNP policymakers want to reorganize its grassroots organization excluding inactive party men.

Nazrul Islam, General Secretary of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Swecchhasebak Dal's Dhaka South City Unit, told this correspondent that they wanted to form new committees at grassroots level.

"But, it's difficult to get dedicated leaders. However, we will be able to place right persons in the right place," he hoped.

Nurul Afsar Limon, a leader of Dhaka South City unit BNP, told this correspondent that they had tried to form a new committee, but they could not do so due to police obstruction.

"Whenever we have tried to reorganise the committee, we had to face police repression. Police arrested me before the city polls for my active role in the polls for BNP aspirants. In this situation, no one wants to come forward to face political repression," he added.

Preferring anonymity, a grassroots level leader said if they want to free Khaleda Zia from jail, there is no alternative to strengthening its street movement. "Everyone wants to get a position in the party, but no one is interested to sacrifice."

"Whenever a central leader visits a district, its grassroots leaders get moral courage. But, now BNP leaders want to implement party progarmmes though 'Skype instructions' sitting in Gulshan and Nayapaltan office. It's is not practically possible to strengthen the grassroots sitting inside the office instead of visiting grassroots," he added.

According to BNP leaders, around 35 lakh cases were filed against its leaders and activists across the country. Police are arresting its leaders from their houses and filing false cases against them.















