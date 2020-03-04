Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:27 PM
latest Woman crushed by train in city's Karwan Bazar      
Home Front Page

Pirojpur district judge transferred hours after ruling against ex-AL MP

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

District and Sessions judge of Pirojpur, Abdul Mannan, has been stand released on Tuesday on charges of corruption. He has been attached to the law ministry.
Law ministry sources said the ministry took the decision as it received corruption allegations against Judge Abdul Mannan earlier and departmental proceedings were underway against him. The ministry took the decision on Supreme Court's approval.
The sources, however, did not give out any details about the corruption allegations found against Abdul Mannan.
Contacted, Law Minister Anisul Huq refused to make any comment on the issue, saying he wants to remain impartial.  
    Earlier in the day, the court of Judge Abdul Mannan ordered to send former Awami League lawmaker AKMA Awal and his wife Laila Parvin to jail, rejecting their bail prayers in three corruption cases.
The ex-MP of Pirojpur-1, also president of district Awami League, was accused in three cases filed over misappropriating khas (government) land while his wife was accused in one of the cases by the Anti-corruption commission (ACC).
Judge Abdul Mannan passed the rejection order when Awal and his wife appeared before it with bail prayers.
After the court passed the rejection order, supporters of the ex-MP started demonstrating at the court premises, our correspondent reports.
Later, Awal and Laila Parvin received bail from another court of the district.
Joint District and Sessions Judge Nahid Nasrin, who has been given the responsibility to discharge as acting district and sessions judge of Pirojpur, granted bail to Awal and his wife after they moved an application for reviewing the bail rejection order passed by Judge Abdul Mannan, our correspondent said quoting Awal's lawyer Shahidul Haque Khan Panna.
In the review petition, the accused said they were physically ill.
Advocate Shahidul Haque Khan Panna, also the general secretary of Pirojpur Bar Association, said Judge Abdul Mannan is no more a judge of Pirojpur as he has been transferred.
ACC Deputy Director Ali Akbar filed the cases with the commission's integrated district office in Barishal on December 30 last year.
Earlier, on January 7, Awal and his wife took interim bail from the High Court. Later on, the Supreme Court carried on the HC's order following the appeal of ACC for canceling the bail.
Awal was an MP from Pirojpur-1 for two consecutive terms in 2008 and 2014.
According to one case statement, the former lawmaker took lease of a khas land using fake documents and built a three-storied building on it. The building was later rented out to Pirojpur Rural Electricity Cooperative at the rate of Tk 17,250 per month since October 1, 2017 for about three years.
His wife Laila is an accused in the case.




    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
CID to file money laundering case against Papiya
Ishraque files suit demanding cancellation of DSCC poll results
India defends citizenship law as UN rights chief joins legal challenge
Coca-Cola to invest $200m in BD over five years
Fear grips BNP grassroots
Pirojpur district judge transferred hours after ruling against ex-AL MP
HC questions BB circular on 9pc interest rate on bank loans


Latest News
Dhaka’s air worst in world
Dhaka, Beijing to reach new climax in economic, trade cooperation
Cop crushed under truck while patrolling
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
CU shuttle train-wagon collision hurts 3
PM opens 9-day SME Fair
Singapore returnee tests negative for coronavirus
School teacher, daughter killed in road mishap
21 dead as torrential rain hits Brazil
Most Read News
BNP raises question about Modi’s visit
BGB man among 4 killed in Khagrachhari clash
Ex-MP Awal, his wife sent to jail
'Shibir activist' killed in ‘gunfight’
To protect or not to protect the wildlife
55 lakh new voters added to the voter list
Border killings don’t go with friendship, says Momen
First case of coronavirus reported in KSA
Now Ishraq files case seeking fresh polls
All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft