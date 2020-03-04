Video
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020
Home Front Page

HC questions BB circular on 9pc interest rate on bank loans

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a rule, asking the authorities concerned to explain why the circular of Bangladesh Bank (BB) on 9 per cent interest rate on bank loans should not be declared illegal.
An HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Zakir Hossain issued the
    rule after hearing a writ petition filed by apprentice lawyer Mahfuzur Rahman, challenging the legality of BB's circular on 9 per cent interest rate.
The court asked the respondents, including the finance secretary, the Bangladesh Bank governor and the director general of the banking and policy department of the central bank, to reply within the next four weeks.
On Monday, the bench of Justice Tariq ul Hakim and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir refused to hold a hearing on the petition, saying that it has no jurisdiction to hear bank related issues.
After that, the petitioner lawyer moved the same petition to the bench  having jurisdiction to hear the bank related matter.
Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon appeared for the petitioner while lawyer Md Moniruzzaman represented Bangladesh Bank in the court.


