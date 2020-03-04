Controversial students still in BCL leadership





According to allegations, more than 40 present central leaders of BCL out of its 267-member present committee are over-aged, married and non-students that are in conflict with the organization's constitution.

The total number of BCL central committee member is 301. Of them, 32 central members were dismissed recently after its new leadership has taken charges.

Earlier, AL President Sheikh Hasina removed its president and general secretary following several complaints of irregularities and extortion against them. As a result, the total number of BCL central

committee stood at 267.

Although the initiative to remove the 34 leaders from the BCL central committee was taken to restore its image, there are still some controversial leaders and infiltrators in the committee, said an insider.

According to BCL insiders, many of present BCL leaders are married including Vice-President Ishat Kasfia Era and Suranjan Ghosh, Joint General Secretary Benazir Hossain Nishi, Deputy Cultural Secretary Nipu Islam Tonni, Deputy Student Scholarship Affairs Secretary Yousuf Uddin Khan, Deputy Mass Communication and Development Secretary Nazmul Huda Sumon and Sushovon Arko, Agricultural Studies Affairs Secretary SM Masudur Rahman Mithu, Private University Affairs Secretary Asif Iqbal Anik, Assistant Secretaries Sayeed Khan Shaon and Farzana Yasmin Rakhi, members Rahima Akhter Mukti and Ashikur Rahman Rajib.

While contacted, Vice President Ishaat Kasfia Era told the Daily Observer, "I got married on February 14 this year. I have already submitted my resignation letter to the organization and hope the BCL will release me soon considering my prayer."

Most of the accused leaders haven't responded to the questions of this correspondent.

About the allegation, Sajjad Hossain told this correspondent, "When the committee was formed, I was eligible for the post. After around two years, now I have crossed the age limit. But, I am still single."

Ariful Islam Arif said, "After formation of the central committee, I have crossed my age limit."

He, however, rejected the information about his marriage terming it 'baseless' and 'joke'.

Other BCL leaders, who have already crossed age limit, are Vice President Fahad Hossain Apu and Asim Kumar Baidya, Deputy International Secretary Fuad Hasan, Deputy Finance Secretary Mehedi Hasan Pope, Deputy Environment Secretary KM Russell, Deputy Relief and Disaster Management Secretary Mazharul Haque Mahfuz, Deputy Health and Medical Services Secretary Dr Shahjalal and Assistant Secretary Tanvir Abdullah.

Asim Kumar told the Daily Observer, "When I got post, I was legal with age limit. But now, not only me, many of us have crossed the age limit."

BCL central committee Deputy Publication Secretary Nazmus Shakib is now working in Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB). He is also a married person.

Ashikur Rahman Rupak, who is also claimed to be a businessman and employee at AL research body CRI, is still holding the post of Deputy Information Technology Affairs Secretary.

BCL central leaders who are directly involved in business after education are Vice President Jihan Al Rashid and Deputy Publications Secretary Saurav Nath. Saurav is also an accused in a mugging case and a manpower businessman.

When contacted, Saurav Nath said, "I have no business. It's my elder brother's business."

About the case of mugging, he said, "Those who say like this should prove it, if they can."

Allegation of admission test forgery at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) is against BCL Deputy Program and Planning Secretary Md Nazrul Islam. SUST BCL sources claimed that he was ousted from SUST hall for different allegations in 2018.

Besides, there is an allegation against BCL Vice President Mahmudul Hassan Tushar that he used to be holding post in Chattogram University Islami Chhatra Shibir, a student front of Jamaat-E-Islami. He was the Assistant Magazine Affairs Secretary of Shibir.

Allegations of involvement with Jatiyabadi Chhatra Dal were arisen against its Joint Secretary Morshedul Hassan Rupam, Relief and Disaster Management Secretary Imran Jomaddar, Deputy Agriculture Studies Secretary Robiul Islam Hasib and Deputy Library Secretary Atiqul Islam.

Besides, some BCL leaders were found from different family backgrounds. Their family backgrounds are contradictory with their present BCL's ideology and politics.

Of them, Organizing Secretary Ferdous Alam's grandfather was a war criminal. At the same time, he was also involved in several sex scandals.

Another Organizing Secretary Nazmul Haque Siddique Naz's family also belongs to Jamaat ideology. Families of Vice-President Mazharul Islam Miraz, Touhidul Islam Zahir and Assistant Secretary Omar Faruque Panku belong to BNP politics.

There are allegations that some leaders, who were expelled from BCL at different times were also given posts in the present committee.

Deputy Human Resources Secretary Hiran Bhuiya and Assistant Secretary Shohel Rana Shanto got the posts in the BCL even after being expelled for lifetime.

Awami League (AL) Organizing Secretary BM Muzammel Haque, also an assigned guardian of BCL, told the Daily Observer, "The allegations must be examined. Necessary decisions will be taken against those after scrutiny."

"Sometimes the names of freedom fighter's sons also surface as intruders but names of Razakar's sons remain hidden. All allegations will be scrutinized," he added.

Echoing BM Muzammel, BCL General Secretary Lekhok Bhattacharjee said, "Necessary actions will be taken against the controversial persons after investigation. Steps must be taken following BCL constitution."

















