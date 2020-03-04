Video
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:27 PM
5.48 lakh tonnes coal stolen from Barapukuria: CAB

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Special Correspondent

Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) on Tuesday claimed that a section of officials from Barapukuria Coal Mine, Petrobangla and Energy Ministry were involved in misappropriation about 5.48 lakh tonnes of coal from Barapukuria Coal Mine in the period between 2005 and 2018.
"Confusion is often created by giving misinformation to the stakeholders that enough coal is in stock for power generation," Syed Abul Maksud, president of the association, said while presenting the "irregularities" in 27 points.
The probe committee, led by Syed Abul Maksud, disclosed its findings at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity. CAB Energy Adviser Dr M Shamsul Alam, Energy Expert Dr Badrul Imam and other CAB leaders were present.
CAB has formed a probe committee last year to investigate an allegation raised by the Barapukuria Coal Mining Co Ltd (BCMCL) that 1.44 lakh tonne of coal were stolen.
The government has yet to form any committee to address the so called "system loss" or for "verification of the physical stock of Barapukuria coal", he said.
Meanwhile, BCMCL had initially accused 19 people over misappropriation of 1.44 lakh tonnes but CAB has claimed that the amount is no less than 5.48
    lakh tonnes.
The permissible level of moisture in coal should be fixed at 2.3 percent instead of 5.1, committee members said while reading out its recommendations.









