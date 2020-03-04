Video
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:27 PM
Washington, DC declares Mar 17, 2020-2021 as Mujib Year

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Mayor of Washington, DC has declared 'Mujib Year' beginning March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021 as the year of celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The Mayor, Muriel
    Bowser, issued a  proclamation in the US capital on Monday congratulating the people of Bangladesh on this special occasion, according to the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington.
The proclamation says the US Department of State cities Bangladesh "as a global example of a democratic, tolerant, pluralistic, and moderate nation" whose friendship is important to the US.
It says under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is transforming and thriving into a "Golden Bangla" as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The proclamation also says the Bangladesh embassy has contributed to the growth and cultural diversity of Washington, DC.










