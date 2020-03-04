Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:27 PM
latest Woman crushed by train in city's Karwan Bazar      
Home Front Page

BGB soldier among five killed in clash in Khagrachhari

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

Khagrachhari, March 02: At least six people, including a BGB soldier, were killed in a clash between members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and villagers at Gazinagar Bazar in Matiranga Upazila on Tuesday morning.
The incident took place at around 12 pm on Tuesday at Gazinagar in Matiranga Upazila, said Shamsuddin Bhuiyan, Officer-in-Charge of Matiranga Police Station.
The deceased were identified as Shahab Mia, 54, his two sons, Ali Akbar, 27, and Ahmad Ali, 26, their relative Mafiz Mia, 55, and BGB soldier Md Shaon, 28.
Mafiz Mia died on the way to Chittagong Medical College Hospital and the rest died on the spot, said the DC.
Law enforcers were able to bring the situation under control after two hours, he added.
Mia was carrying logs in a trolley along with his two sons when the BGB members stopped them at the checkpoint, said Musa's younger brother Md Ibrahim. The two groups engaged in an altercation, he said.
"At one point, the BGB members opened fire and killed my brother Mia and both nephews," he said.
The clash took place when BGB members wanted to stop a timber-laden truck and were resisted by the traders, police source said.
Police sources and locals said labourers were loading tree trunks on a truck when a BGB team from Khetachhari area appeared
    there and asked them to refrain from doing that.
Witnesses said the labourers told the BGB team that they had legal documents to do that but the BGB men kept insisting them to stop.
At one stage, both parties got involved in an altercation and engaged in a fierce fight leaving the four people dead.
Later at a briefing at Matiranga Health Complex, Md Khorshed Alam, assistant superintendent of police's Matiranga circle, confirmed the deaths.
Rawshan Akhter suffered a massive heart attack and died subsequently as she came to know about the death of her husband and two sons.
Deputy Commissioner of the district Protap Chandra Biswas formed a three-member committee with Additional District Magistrate Khandakar Rezaul Karim as its head to investigate the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
CID to file money laundering case against Papiya
Ishraque files suit demanding cancellation of DSCC poll results
India defends citizenship law as UN rights chief joins legal challenge
Coca-Cola to invest $200m in BD over five years
Fear grips BNP grassroots
Pirojpur district judge transferred hours after ruling against ex-AL MP
HC questions BB circular on 9pc interest rate on bank loans


Latest News
Dhaka’s air worst in world
Dhaka, Beijing to reach new climax in economic, trade cooperation
Cop crushed under truck while patrolling
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
CU shuttle train-wagon collision hurts 3
PM opens 9-day SME Fair
Singapore returnee tests negative for coronavirus
School teacher, daughter killed in road mishap
21 dead as torrential rain hits Brazil
Most Read News
BNP raises question about Modi’s visit
BGB man among 4 killed in Khagrachhari clash
Ex-MP Awal, his wife sent to jail
'Shibir activist' killed in ‘gunfight’
To protect or not to protect the wildlife
55 lakh new voters added to the voter list
Border killings don’t go with friendship, says Momen
First case of coronavirus reported in KSA
Now Ishraq files case seeking fresh polls
All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft