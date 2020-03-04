BGB soldier among five killed in clash in Khagrachhari





The incident took place at around 12 pm on Tuesday at Gazinagar in Matiranga Upazila, said Shamsuddin Bhuiyan, Officer-in-Charge of Matiranga Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Shahab Mia, 54, his two sons, Ali Akbar, 27, and Ahmad Ali, 26, their relative Mafiz Mia, 55, and BGB soldier Md Shaon, 28.

Mafiz Mia died on the way to Chittagong Medical College Hospital and the rest died on the spot, said the DC.

Law enforcers were able to bring the situation under control after two hours, he added.

Mia was carrying logs in a trolley along with his two sons when the BGB members stopped them at the checkpoint, said Musa's younger brother Md Ibrahim. The two groups engaged in an altercation, he said.

"At one point, the BGB members opened fire and killed my brother Mia and both nephews," he said.

The clash took place when BGB members wanted to stop a timber-laden truck and were resisted by the traders, police source said.

Police sources and locals said labourers were loading tree trunks on a truck when a BGB team from Khetachhari area appeared

there and asked them to refrain from doing that.

Witnesses said the labourers told the BGB team that they had legal documents to do that but the BGB men kept insisting them to stop.

At one stage, both parties got involved in an altercation and engaged in a fierce fight leaving the four people dead.

Later at a briefing at Matiranga Health Complex, Md Khorshed Alam, assistant superintendent of police's Matiranga circle, confirmed the deaths.

Rawshan Akhter suffered a massive heart attack and died subsequently as she came to know about the death of her husband and two sons.

Deputy Commissioner of the district Protap Chandra Biswas formed a three-member committee with Additional District Magistrate Khandakar Rezaul Karim as its head to investigate the incident.

















