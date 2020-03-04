Tigers seal ODI series trouncing Zimbabwe in nail biting match



Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal playing a shot during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match against Zimbabwe in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on March 3. Tigers won the match by 4 runs. photo: BCB

Both the sides made couple of changes in their playing eleven of the previous match. After 169-run's record victory in the series starter on Sunday, cheered up Bangladesh wanted to sharpen their side bench. So, they rested their ace bowling options Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin to bring Shafiul Islam and Al-Amin Hossain in the playing eleven.

Zimbabwean on the

other hand, had to play without their regular ODI captain Chamu Chibhabha, who was sidelined for injury. So, Zimbabwean Test skipper Sean Williams tossed for the visitors. Besides, pacer Christofer Mpofu was succeeded by debutant Charlton Tshuma.

Bangladesh however, took batting predictably winning the toss and piled-up mammoth 322 runs losing eight wickets. It was their highest total against Rhodesians breaking their previous record of 321 for six, which they set on March 1 at the same venue.

Hosts top order once again ruled over guest bowlers though they showed poor running between the wickets early to lose Liton Das and Nazmul Hossain Shanto cheaply. Both of them went run out unduly.

Tamim Iqbal, who had been criticised in recent times for his poor strike rates, had broken the cocoons and had hit his career best knock of 158 runs from136 balls hitting 20 fours and three sixes. He reached the landmark of 7,000 ODI runs as the first Bangladesh batsman as well.

Besides, Mushfiqur Rahman amassed 55 runs, Mahmudullah 41 runs and Mohammad Mithun gathered 32 runs for the hommies.

Bangladesh have surely missed the service of a finisher at death. They lost four batsmen in the last five overs and managed to post 39 runs!

Chasing a gigantic 323-run target, Zimbabwean rose up to the task and almost clinched victory only to go down six run short in the last ball but had to be satisfied with a single to concede the defeat.

Zimbabwean opener Tinashe Kamunhukamwe scored 51, who was dropped at 28 runs by Shanto at point. Besides, experienced Sikandar Raza and teenager Wesley Madhevere kept Zimbabwe in the race. Raza got 66 while Madhevere accumulate 52 runs. But the heroes of the game were the Zimbabwean tail-enders. Speedster Tiripano picked up his maiden ODI top to take the acid test of Bangladesh bowlers. His thankful unbeaten 55 off 28 was the key to Zimbabwean resistence. Besides, Tinotenda Mutombodzi hit a knock of 34 runs from 21 balls.

Taijul Islam hauled three wickets for Zimbabwe while Mashrafe, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Miraz and Al-Amin Hossain took one wickets each.

Tamim was named the man of the Match for his brilliant knock.

Prime Minister Sheikh greeted Tigers on their triumph against Zimbabwe.



















