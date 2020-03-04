Sri Lankan team advised to follow traditional method of greeting England players





Visiting England team, which arrived in Sri Lanka (via Dubai) on Tuesday afternoon will not shake hands on Sri Lanka tour because of corona virus. Though it is not ICC mandatory for teams to shake hands (after the match) but being followed as etiquette.

"It is comforting to know that the English players will not shake hands on their tour of Sri Lanka this season due to the Corona virus threat. It is well established that maintaining good hand and personal hygiene is the main method by which the transmission of Corona virus and many other illnesses could be prevented", Dr. Jayaweera, an Orthopaedic Surgeon, speaking exclusveily over telephone, said.

"They do intend wrist bump instead. In fact I hope they take it further and not wrist bump either. I suggest they follow the traditional method of greeting in Sri Lanka which is non touch altogether", doctor has advised.









"In Sri Lanka, our traditional method of greeting is to bring the palms of ones hands together in front of the chest while bowing the head and accompanied with phrase "ayubowan" which means, "May you be blessed with a long life".

No issues

"What can we do if they don't want to shake hands ? We will not insist on this (shaking hands)", the Sri Lanka team manager, Ashantha De Mel, said from Kandy.

