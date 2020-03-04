Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:26 PM
latest Woman crushed by train in city's Karwan Bazar      
Home Sports

Bayern visit slumping Schalke in German Cup after banner shame

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Bayern Munich's German midfielder Joshua Kimmich (C) celebrates scoring the 2-0 goal with his teammates during the German first division Bundesliga football match Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich on February 29, 2020 in Sinsheim. photo: AFP

Bayern Munich's German midfielder Joshua Kimmich (C) celebrates scoring the 2-0 goal with his teammates during the German first division Bundesliga football match Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich on February 29, 2020 in Sinsheim. photo: AFP

BERLIN, MAR 3: After comprehensive wins in Europe and the Bundesliga over the past week, Bayern Munich will switch their attention to the German Cup on Tuesday against an out-of-sorts Schalke in the quarter-finals.
Bayern marked themselves out as Champions League title contenders with a 3-0 rout of Chelsea in London last week, backing it up in a 6-0 win at Hoffenheim despite the loss of star forward Robert Lewandowski to injury.
Philippe Coutinho scored twice and Thomas Mueller contributed two assists in the Pole's absence, but the game was overshadowed by a banner attacking Hoffenheim's billionaire investor Dietmar Hopp.
It was the latest in a series of insults directed towards Hopp, an unpopular figure among German football fans for circumventing the league's traditional fan-ownership model to invest vast sums in the village club.
Bayern have founded an "anti-hate" committee which will work closely with the police in Mannheim over the offensive banner unfurled at Hoffenheim's stadium.
Club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said the culprits "must of course expect to be punished by Bayern Munich. We don't want to see this hateful face of FC Bayern any more."
"We can't go back to business as usual," he added. He said the committee would help the police identify those responsible "and also look at how we deal with this issue in the future." Bayern are heavy favourites to overcome a Schalke side whose promising early-season form has tailed off dramatically, with just one win in their past nine league games.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sri Lankan team advised to follow traditional method of greeting England players
Coronavirus forces England to ditch handshakes in Sri Lanka: Root
Arsenal FA Cup win eases Euro woe
Bayern visit slumping Schalke in German Cup after banner shame
Bangabandhu's 100th Birth Anniversary KGDCL Cricket Tournament
PM to open 9th Bangladesh Games
SA to face Australia in semis
U10 Boys School Rugby kicks off today


Latest News
Dhaka’s air worst in world
Dhaka, Beijing to reach new climax in economic, trade cooperation
Cop crushed under truck while patrolling
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
CU shuttle train-wagon collision hurts 3
PM opens 9-day SME Fair
Singapore returnee tests negative for coronavirus
School teacher, daughter killed in road mishap
21 dead as torrential rain hits Brazil
Most Read News
BNP raises question about Modi’s visit
BGB man among 4 killed in Khagrachhari clash
Ex-MP Awal, his wife sent to jail
'Shibir activist' killed in ‘gunfight’
To protect or not to protect the wildlife
55 lakh new voters added to the voter list
Border killings don’t go with friendship, says Momen
First case of coronavirus reported in KSA
Now Ishraq files case seeking fresh polls
All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft