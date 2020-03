You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

CHATTOGRAM, MARCH 02: The final of "Bangabandhu's 100th Birth Anniversary KGDCL Cricket Tournament" was organized by Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) held at Chittagong Medical University ground of Port city on Saturday.

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]