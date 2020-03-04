Video
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020
PM to open 9th Bangladesh Games

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

State Minister for Youth and Sports and Bangladesh Games organizing committee's co chairman Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would formally declare the 9th Bangladesh Games open and the curtain of the games to be raised through gala ceremony on
April 1 at Bangabandhu National Stadium.
He was talking to the press after the first meeting of the Bangladesh Games organizing committee held today (Tuesday) at NEC conference room of planning commission with Finance Minister and games organising committee's chairman AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
The State Minister said Bangladesh Games is the biggest sport event of the country and in the 'Mujib Barsho' they are dedicating the games paying homage to the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will declare the games open on April 1, he added.
The Bangladesh Games will be held on April 1-10 at 20 venues with the participation of near about 12,000 sportsmen in 31 disciplines.
Youth and Sports Secretary Mohammad Akhter Hossain, Information Secretary Kamrun Nahar, Bangladesh Olympic Association's Secretary General Syed Shahed Reza, conveners and members of different sub committees were present in the meeting.     -BSS


