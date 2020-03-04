Video
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020
Sports

U10 Boys School Rugby kicks off today

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The Under-10 Boys School Rugby, with the support of BSB Cambrian Education Group, is beginning today (Wednesday) at 8:45am on the Paltan Ground in Dhaka.
A total of 14 school teams will play the tournament. The participating schools are Saint Gregory School, Winsome School, Methodist English Medium School, Kamalapur Sher-e-Bangla Railway School, Mitali Bidyapith, Kings School, KM Bashir Govt Primary School, Juvenile English Medium School, Uttar Pangaon Govt Primary School, Dhaka LAbratory School, Cambrian School, Metropolitan School, Renaissance Pre-cadet and High School and Delpara Little Genius School.
The teams are split into four groups.
Saint Gregory School face off Winsome School in the opening match.
The group matches will be played on the first day, the semi-finals will be played on Thursday while the third place decider and final match will be played on Friday at the same venue.


