Cerebral Palsy U17 football rolls Mar 29





A total of eight teams from Dhaka North and South will play the event.

Bangladesh CP Football Association and Sports and Cultural Society of the Disables are arranging the event with the help of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).









Cerebral Palsy (CP) is a group of permanent movement disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture and appear in early childhood. CP is caused by damage that occurs to the immature brain as it develops, most often before birth and the signs and symptoms appear during infancy or preschool years. CP has a frequency of 2-3 per 1000 live births and that way Bangladesh got around 260,000 CP children.





