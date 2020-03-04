54 players sign for new teams on day 1 of DPL players transfer





The premier tournament of the domestic cricket, DPL this year is dedicated to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to mark his birth centenary and therefore named as 'Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League.'

This season saw the traditional players transfer replaced the 'Players By Choice' system after two years-vastly basically for the cricketers' demand as they wanted to choose the club by their own.

On the first day, Mohammedan Sporting Club acquired the service of 10 players including the likes of Taskin Ahmed, who played for Legends of Rupganj in the last year. The traditional club of the country also roped in Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Abur Razzak, Shuvagata Hom, Abu Haider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi and World Cup winning Under-19 star Parvez Hossain Emon.

While they roped in some promising stars along with the senior players, they let Mohammad Ashraful and Rakibul Hasan leave the team to join Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited, which also obtained players like Sohrawari Shuvo, Sykat Ali.

Their archrivals Abahani Limited acquired the service of another World Cup winning Under-19 star Tanzim Hasan Sakib along with national leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob, both of who joined the Dhanmondi outfit from BKSP. Arafat Sunny also joined Abahani from Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club. Mehedi Hasan Rana and Shohidul Islam are the other two players who they recruited on the first day of the players transfer.

Prime Bank Cricket Club recruited some mid-level stars so far on the first day with the likes of Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Rony Tlukdar, Nazmul Islam Apu, Amit Mojumdar.

The second day's players' transfer will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium before the venue shifted to Sylhet International Cricket Stadium for final day's transfer to facilitate the signing of the national players. -BSS





