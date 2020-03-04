Video
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020
Tamim sets 4 records in a match

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal reacts after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match against Zimbabwe in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on March 3, 2020. photo: AFP

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal reacts after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match against Zimbabwe in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on March 3, 2020. photo: AFP

Dashing opener of Bangladesh National Cricket Team Tamim Iqbal had written his name four times on the record book playing 158-run's knock against Zimbabwe on Tuesday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.
He drew together 7,000 ODI runs as the 1st Bangladesh batsman. The stalwart was 108 runs away from the cornerstone before commencing the series, who got 24 runs in the starter of the tournament and appeared with 84 deficit of 7000 runs. He steered the outside off-stump delivery of Donald Tiripano to the thirdman to reach his landmark.
Tamim, 30, is the 1st in Bangladesh and 42nd on the earth to attain such volume of runs. He played 206 matches to attain the feat.
The leading scorer of the country across the formats took 42 balls to complete the fifty and picked up his 12th ODI ton facing 106 deliveries only. Tamim also surpassed his highest ODI score in an innings, which was 154 against the same rivals.




Tamim also became the owner of 13000 international runs for Bangladesh summing up Test, ODI and T20i runs.
He also went beyond Caribbean giant Chris Gayle, who was the leading scorer against Zimbabwe with 1549 runs while Tamim owned 1556 runs after Tuesday's knock.


