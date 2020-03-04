

Dhaka Derby Today

In the independent Bangladesh, Dhaka League started in 1973 and clubs including title favourite Dhaka Mohammedan, Wari, Azad and Brothers Union came to play the event. The Dhaka Abahani, founded through the reorganisation of Iqbal Sporting Club in 1972, debuted in that event to add colour to the local football.

Abahani and Mohammedan first faced off in that very first league where the Sky Blue Brigade won by 2-0 which surely upset the Black and Whites. Although Mohammedan first won their first league title in 1957, they had to wait till 1975 to clinch the league title in the Independent country. Abahani, on the other hand, lifted its first trophy in 1974. Thus, the rivalry and tension continued between the clubs, their supporters and city dwellers. The City dwellers used to split into two groups, Abahani or Mohammedan. The flags of the two clubs would be seen on top of the buildings that time centring the Dhaka Derby.

But, the past glory of the rivalry and even local football is no more. The Dhaka Derby which used to be a great source of excitement for the madcap fans of local football now has lost much of its charm as Mohammedan Sporting Club, one of this pair, repeatedly failed to sustain the strength it held earlier. With the famous Black and White outfits degraded their position in the ranking, the rivalry between the once Dhaka toppers, also lost its attraction to the fans. Only a few diehard fans of the two clubs still kept the spirit of the Derby alive by appearing and shouting for their clubs from the club stands.

For last few years, the Sky Blues maintained the top positions on the league table while the Black and White outfits yet being one of the most successful clubs of Dhaka football struggled in holding their position from 5 to 7 ranks on the table. But, this season, the former booters took over the club and trying to bring out something good. The club has seen some good changes recently.









While the two are facing off once again today, Abahani got seven points from three matches and Mohammedan got six points from the same number of matches. The fans are waiting to see what is to be happened in the match today.





