KUALA LUMPUR, March 3: Palm oil futures inched up on Monday on clarity over the country's political situation, and tracking a rise in Asian stocks that gained on hopes of stimulus from central banks to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Deri­vatives Exchange closed up 3 ringgit, or 0.13 per cent, at 2,322 ringgit ($552.73). -Reuters