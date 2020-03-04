Walton starts AC export to India





Under the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) system, Walton has been supplying various sorts of electronics like AC, fridge, TV etc. to different countries, along with some global brands.

This time, Walton has exported a large volume of IoT (Internet of Things) based Smart and Inverter air conditioner to India.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal officially inaugurated the Walton's AC export activities to India at Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) at Chandra in Gazipur recently.

Walton AC's Chief Executive Director Md. Tanvir Rahman said that Walton has been moving ahead with a goal of grabbing the leading position in the global arena like the domestic market.

To reach the goal, Walton took initiative to expand its export market in the developed countries like India, Australia, America and Europe, he said and noted that thus, Walton has been establishing strategic partnership with the renowned regional and global brands of different countries.

















