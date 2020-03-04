Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:25 PM
latest Woman crushed by train in city's Karwan Bazar      
Home Business

Foxconn to resume output in virus-hit China by end of March

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

TAIPEI, March 3: Apple supplier Foxconn said it would resume normal production in China by the end of the month and that more than half its seasonal workforce in the country had restarted work following the coronavirus outbreak.
The Taiwanese firm, which assembles Apple's iPhones, however, said it was unable to predict the virus' actual impact on its full-year results.
"Prevention of outbreak, resumption of work and production are our top priority," Chairman Liu Young-Way told an online investor conference on Tuesday.
The flu-like virus, which originated in China late last year and can be transmitted from person to person, has spread to more than 60 countries. It has infected over 86,000 people and killed more than 3,000 people, the majority in China.
Foxconn is among manufacturers worldwide who are grappling with virus-related curbs that have upended supply chains and hurt demand. This week, Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) reported its worst monthly sales in a decade after earlier highlighting problems in parts supply from China.
Apple, Foxconn's top client, rescinded its March quarter sales guidance due to a slower-than-expected ramp up of manufacturing sites in China amid travel restrictions and an extended Lunar New Year break.
But on Tuesday, Young sought to reassure investors and said there were no big problems with the supply chain and that Foxconn was helping suppliers resume work.
Foxconn, the world No. 1 contract manufacturer, said late last month that it had started cautiously restarting production at its main plants in China but that the epidemic would take a toll on its revenue for the year.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Toyota names new finance chief in executive shake-up
Palm oil firms in KL
China allocated $15.6b in epidemic prevention funds by March 2
Top airlines axe flights as coronavirus saps demand
Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air to launch new low-cost carrier
Emirates asks staff to take 1 month unpaid leave over coronavirus
Walton starts AC export to India
Foxconn to resume output in virus-hit China by end of March


Latest News
Dhaka’s air worst in world
Dhaka, Beijing to reach new climax in economic, trade cooperation
Cop crushed under truck while patrolling
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
CU shuttle train-wagon collision hurts 3
PM opens 9-day SME Fair
Singapore returnee tests negative for coronavirus
School teacher, daughter killed in road mishap
21 dead as torrential rain hits Brazil
Most Read News
BNP raises question about Modi’s visit
BGB man among 4 killed in Khagrachhari clash
Ex-MP Awal, his wife sent to jail
'Shibir activist' killed in ‘gunfight’
To protect or not to protect the wildlife
55 lakh new voters added to the voter list
Border killings don’t go with friendship, says Momen
First case of coronavirus reported in KSA
Now Ishraq files case seeking fresh polls
All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft