Pubali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Abdul Halim Chowdhury attending the 1st Managers' Conference- 2020 of Chattogram North, South and Central Zone of Pubali Bank held at a hotel in Chattogram recently. He was accompanied by General Manager of Head Office Habibur Rahman, Regional Head of Chattogram Central Zone Mahbub Ahmed, Regional Head of Chattogram South Zone Nanna Sikder and Regional Head of Chattogram North Zone Khan Md. Javed Jafar. At the conference, necessary strategies and business plans were adopted to achieve the 2020 business target. photo: Bank