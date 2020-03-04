

United Commercial Bank (UCB) Ltd Acting Managing Director Arif Quadri and Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital Chairman Prof. Dr. Sarder A. Nayeem shaking hands after signing a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) for their respective organisations in presence of N. Mustafa Tarek, Deputy Managing Director of UCB, Dr. R M Samiul Hasan, Chief Executive Officer of Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital and other senior executives held at UCB corporate office in the city on Monday. Under the deal all credit, debit cardholders and employees of UCB will enjoy up to 40pc discount on pathology, radiology, imaging and other services of Japan Bangladesh Friendship Hospital. Employees of the Hospital will also enjoy Corporate Executive Package (Payroll Banking solutions) from UCB. photo: Bank