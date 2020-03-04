

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Deputy Managing Director Adil Raihan and Chittagong Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) Deputy Managing Director (Finance) Golam Hossain at a signing ceremony at CWASA's Head Office, Chattagram recently accompanied by senior officials from both sides. As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of Water and Sewerage bill from customer's of CWASA areas through real time online banking system. photo: Bank