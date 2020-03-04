Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:24 PM
latest Woman crushed by train in city's Karwan Bazar      
Home Business

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Deputy Managing Director Adil Raihan

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Deputy Managing Director Adil Raihan

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Deputy Managing Director Adil Raihan

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Deputy Managing Director Adil Raihan and Chittagong Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA) Deputy Managing Director (Finance) Golam Hossain at a signing ceremony at CWASA's Head Office, Chattagram recently accompanied by senior officials from both sides. As per the agreement, Mercantile Bank will facilitate the collection of Water and Sewerage bill from customer's of CWASA areas through real time online banking system.    photo: Bank


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Toyota names new finance chief in executive shake-up
Palm oil firms in KL
China allocated $15.6b in epidemic prevention funds by March 2
Top airlines axe flights as coronavirus saps demand
Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air to launch new low-cost carrier
Emirates asks staff to take 1 month unpaid leave over coronavirus
Walton starts AC export to India
Foxconn to resume output in virus-hit China by end of March


Latest News
Dhaka’s air worst in world
Dhaka, Beijing to reach new climax in economic, trade cooperation
Cop crushed under truck while patrolling
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
CU shuttle train-wagon collision hurts 3
PM opens 9-day SME Fair
Singapore returnee tests negative for coronavirus
School teacher, daughter killed in road mishap
21 dead as torrential rain hits Brazil
Most Read News
BNP raises question about Modi’s visit
BGB man among 4 killed in Khagrachhari clash
Ex-MP Awal, his wife sent to jail
'Shibir activist' killed in ‘gunfight’
To protect or not to protect the wildlife
55 lakh new voters added to the voter list
Border killings don’t go with friendship, says Momen
First case of coronavirus reported in KSA
Now Ishraq files case seeking fresh polls
All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft