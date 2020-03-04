Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:24 PM
latest Woman crushed by train in city's Karwan Bazar      
Home Business

OPEC to try to stem oil price plunge amid coronavirus slowdown

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

LONDON, March 3: The OPEC club of oil-producing countries meets Thursday in Vienna as they weigh how to react to a sharp drop in global oil demand due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
The extraordinary two-day meeting will see OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and its allies in the so-called OPEC+ group -- foremost among them Russia -- discuss how to halt the sharp fall in oil prices in the past two months as the epidemic has spread.
At their last meeting in December, the producers agreed to cut production by 500,000 barrels per day, with Saudi Arabia offering a further 400,000 barrels of "voluntary" cuts.
Prices were already under pressure at that point from abundant reserves and weak global growth.
The cuts announced in December initially had the desired effect of an uptick in prices but the epidemic has since sent them plunging back down again.
The two benchmarks for oil prices, Brent in Europe and WTI for the US, have fallen around 30 per cent since early January and have tested their lowest levels for more than year.
In Asian trade on Tuesday Brent crude was up 2.5 per cent at $53.17 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate was 2.7 per cent higher at $48.01.
OPEC's "joint technical committee" (JTC) met last month and recommended a cut of 600,000 barrels to ward off the effects of the coronavirus slowdown.
But according to Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda, this figure "won't be enough", with huge oil consumer China still mired in the fallout from the virus and outbreaks now occurring around the world.
Last week the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia wanted to bring the cut up to a million barrels a day.
The success of this week's summit, which is being held three months ahead of OPEC's next scheduled meeting, will hinge on the alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia which has been much in evidence at previous meetings.
However, Russia's leadership has been sending mixed signals.
On Thursday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow wanted "to cooperate further in the context of the multilateral relations of OPEC".
But on Sunday President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying that "the current level of oil prices is acceptable" as it was still above the "42.4 dollars per barrel of Brent that is used as a base level in our macroeconomic policy" -- notably for calculating the budget.
Saudi Arabia is thought to be counting on prices being twice that high, SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop told AFP.
"Russia is sending a double message" to other producers and to the market, according to Schieldrop.
Now that there is "more clarity that demand will be hurt badly (from the epidemic), Russia will likely join in with cuts," he said, adding: "The only doubt is how much and how long."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Toyota names new finance chief in executive shake-up
Palm oil firms in KL
China allocated $15.6b in epidemic prevention funds by March 2
Top airlines axe flights as coronavirus saps demand
Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air to launch new low-cost carrier
Emirates asks staff to take 1 month unpaid leave over coronavirus
Walton starts AC export to India
Foxconn to resume output in virus-hit China by end of March


Latest News
Dhaka’s air worst in world
Dhaka, Beijing to reach new climax in economic, trade cooperation
Cop crushed under truck while patrolling
Bangladeshi infected with coronavirus in Italy
Iran’s coronavirus response: pride, paranoia, secrecy, chaos
CU shuttle train-wagon collision hurts 3
PM opens 9-day SME Fair
Singapore returnee tests negative for coronavirus
School teacher, daughter killed in road mishap
21 dead as torrential rain hits Brazil
Most Read News
BNP raises question about Modi’s visit
BGB man among 4 killed in Khagrachhari clash
Ex-MP Awal, his wife sent to jail
'Shibir activist' killed in ‘gunfight’
To protect or not to protect the wildlife
55 lakh new voters added to the voter list
Border killings don’t go with friendship, says Momen
First case of coronavirus reported in KSA
Now Ishraq files case seeking fresh polls
All Bangladeshis living in Bengal are Indians: Mamata
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft