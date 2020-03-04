Bangladesh Army Quarter Master General Lieutenant General Md. Shamsul Haque

Bangladesh Army Quarter Master General Lieutenant General Md. Shamsul Haque and Samsung Bangladesh Managing Director Seungwon Youn flanked among others by Electra International Founder Chairman Al-Haj Md. Shahidullah and senior officials Bangladesh Army, Samsung Bangladesh and Electra International, inaugurate a showroom at CSD, Dhaka Cantonment, recently. The new flagship store will showcase all the latest cutting-edge innovations of Samsung, including Television, Refrigerator, Air Conditioner, Washing Machine, Dryer, Air Purifier and many more.