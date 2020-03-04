

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mashiul Huq Chowdhury



















Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director and CEO Mashiul Huq Chowdhury and Anwer Khan Modern Hospital Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Anwer Hossain Khan, MP shaking hands after signing an agreement, in presence of their senior colleagues at the head office of Community Bank in the city recently. Under this agreement account holders of Community Bank can enjoy instant 25pc discount on pathological test, 10pc discount on Bed and special medical care with customized health check package through any cards (Debit card, credit card and Employee ID) and Community Cash mobile App.