Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:23 PM
Sterling just off 4.5-month lows as BOE bets

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, March 3: Sterling rose on Tuesday against the dollar and the euro, reversing some of the previous day's hefty losses, but Britain's fractious trade talks with the EU and expectations of interest rate cuts kept the currency near recent 4-1/2-month lows.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has raised European Union hackles by saying Britain will not be bound by EU rules or the jurisdiction of its top court.
The first round of talks with the EU's executive arm, the European Commission, is due to last until Thursday, with half a trillion euros' worth of annual trade and close security ties at stake.
But those talks have been overshadowed by deepening concerns over the spread of coronavirus and uncertainty over the extent of economic damage it could cause.
Market expectations have grown for central banks to cut interest rates to limit the fallout, including possibly through coordinated action. Policymakers from developed countries, including Britain are to hold a conference call at 1200 GMT to debate the next steps though Reuters reported no immediate stimulus will be offered.
Money markets have brought forward their bets on a Bank of England rate cut, now seeing a more than 80per cent chance of a 25 basis point cut on March 26. Almost two cuts are priced by the end of 2020, compared to none a few weeks ago.    -Reuters


