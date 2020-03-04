Video
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020, 2:23 PM
Global stocks rebound as G7 send support signal

Published : Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

LONDON, March 3:  Global stocks and commodity markets extended a tentative recovery from their coronavirus slump on Tuesday, as global policymakers signaled a united front to address the economic fallout from the spreading outbreak.
Europe's main bourses climbed 2per cent or more in early trade in London, Frankfurt, Paris and Milan. MSCI's world stocks index rose 0.5per cent.
Finance ministers from the G7 and central bank governors will hold a conference call on Tuesday (1200 GMT) to discuss measures to deal with the outbreak.
According to a source at the group, a statement it is crafting does not detail any firm fiscal or monetary stimulus plans, however.
"The market is very much wanting a coordinated policy response, but the question here is whether a conventional interest-rate response is sufficient, or whether it requires also a fiscal response," said Sameer Goel at Deutsche Bank.
"The problem is, the severity of the problem is not very clear."
The recovery in risk appetite saw a mild selloff in safe haven bonds after yields had hit record or long-term lows in recent days as worries about the prospect of a global recession had mounted.
The decision to hold a call came after the head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, on Monday joined the chorus of central banks signaling a readiness to deal with the threat from the outbreak.
Earlier messages from the US Federal Reserve that it was prepared to act weighed on the greenback.
The improved sentiment helped US S&P 500 futures climb up as much as 1per cent in Asian trade on Tuesday but they trimmed gains to 0.1per cent following reports on the G7 draft statement lacking firm or immediate commitments.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.8per cent higher, off earlier highs but still marking the second straight session of rises.
"Barring any further deterioration of the coronavirus outbreak, we believe that the global cyclical recovery is likely to gain further momentum," Schroders' Asian multi-asset team said in a report.
"This is likely to benefit stocks with higher leverage to global growth, as stronger earnings could support dividend growth."
Japan's Nikkei lost steam and closed 1.2per cent lower after short-covering ran its course and as the yen firmed on the dollar, but South Korea's Kospi rose 0.6per cent.
Australian shares ended up 0.7per cent after the central bank cut interest rates to a record low of 0.5per cent, the fourth reduction in less than a year.
The rout in global stocks last week had already prompted Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to flag a readiness to move.
Money markets are fully pricing in a cut of at least 0.25 per centage point to the current 1.50per cent-1.75per cent target rate at the Fed's March 17-18 meeting as well as a 0.10 per centage point cut to the ECB's key rate at March 12 meeting.    -Reuters


